Blue Pebble IPO was subscribed over 4.83 times on the first day of subscription. The SME IPO received 37,36,800 share applications on Tuesday, according to data available on the stock exchange.

Interior design and environmental branding solutions provider Blue Pebble initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription today, March 26. The small and medium enterprise (SME) was subscribed over 4.83 times on the first day of subscription.

The company specializes in offering comprehensive services encompassing conceptualization, design, printing, and installation of vinyl graphics, signage, and a variety of furnishing products. These products range from 3D walls, frost/clear glass films, and artifacts to wall panels, murals, and sculptures, tailored for both corporate interiors and external workplace environments.

The Blue Pebble IPO comprises 1,080,000 shares, with 204,800 (18.96%) allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 154,400 (14.30%) to Non-Institutional Investors (NII), 359,200 (33.26%) to Retail Individual Investors (RII), and 305,600 (28.30%) to Anchor investors.

The retail portion received 28,07,200 applications, meanwhile, QIB and NII received 5,02,400 and 4,27,200 share applications on the first day of bidding.

Blue Pebble IPO details The SME IPO plans to raise over ₹18.14 crores through the issuance of 10.80 lakh new shares.

The company has set a price range of ₹159 to ₹168 per share for its forthcoming small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹1.344 lakh, corresponding to the minimum lot size of 800 shares per application.

Blue Pebble IPO shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE Emerge, with an anticipated listing date of Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The proceeds from the issue will be allocated towards funding capital expenditure for the installation of additional machinery, meeting working capital needs, and supporting general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Blue Pebble IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar handling the issue.

Blue Pebble IPO GMP today Blue Pebble IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹45, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹45, according to investorgain.com.

According to analyst at investorgain.com, the lowest GMP of Blue Pebble IPO is ₹45, while the highest GMP is ₹50. This means that the estimated listing price is ₹213, which is 26.70 per cent more than the IPO price of ₹168.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

