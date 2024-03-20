Blue Pebble IPO: Here's date, price band, size and other key details
Blue Pebble IPO price band has been set at ₹159 to ₹168 per share. The shares of Blue Pebble IPO is proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Interior design and environmental branding solutions provider Blue Pebble is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) on March 26 and will close on March 28, with plans to raise ₹18.14 crores through the issuance of 10.80 lakh new shares.
