Blue Pebble IPO: Here's date, price band, size and other key details

Blue Pebble IPO price band has been set at ₹ 159 to ₹ 168 per share. The shares of Blue Pebble IPO is proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Interior design and environmental branding solutions provider Blue Pebble is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) on March 26 and will close on March 28, with plans to raise ₹18.14 crores through the issuance of 10.80 lakh new shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has established a price band of ₹159 to ₹168 per share for its upcoming small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO. The shares of Blue Pebble IPO is proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The issue proceeds will be utilized in Funding Capital Expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Blue Pebble IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the shares for the Blue Pebble IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Thursday, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors must invest at least ₹1.344 lakh, based on the minimum lot size of 800 shares per application. Meanwhile, High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) are required to bid for a minimum of two lots, totaling 1600 shares, which equates to an investment of ₹2.688 lakh at the upper price band.

Blue Pebble Limited offers comprehensive services encompassing conceptualization, design, printing, furnishing, and installation of vinyl graphics, signage, and a diverse range of furnishing products. These products span from 3D walls, frost/clear glass films, artifacts, wall panels, murals to sculptures tailored for both corporate interiors and external workplace environments. The company's expertise extends to themed designs, large format printing, vinyl printing, fabric printing, canvas printing, signage fabrication, and the installation of 3D art.

Blue Pebble Limited experienced a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 94.63% in revenue, while its profit after tax (PAT) surged at a CAGR of 216.01% from the financial year ending on March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2021.

