Blue Water Logistics IPO allotment in focus: Steps to check status, latest GMP

Blue Water Logistics IPO Allotment: Following the closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of Blue Water Logistics with a healthy demand, all eyes are on the allotment of shares.

Blue Water Logistics IPO allotment status is expected to be out on Friday, May 30. Investors can check the allotment for Blue Water Logistics IPO in a few easy steps, either through the website of the registrar or the NSE SME.

Steps to check Blue Water Logistics IPO allotment: Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status for Blue Water Logistics IPO:

Steps to check allotment status on website of the registrar Since Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar of Blue Water Logistics IPO, investors need to follow these steps:

- Head to the registrar's website by using this link: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

- Select Blue Water Logistics from the dropdown

- Select PAN/Application Number/DEMAT account number

- Enter the relevant details

- Click on 'Submit'

Steps to check Blue Water Logistics IPO allotment on NSE - Visit NSE’s allotment status page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

- Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

- Choose the company name

- Enter PAN and application number details

- Click on 'Submit'

Blue Water Logistics IPO Details The ₹40.50 crore IPO of Blue Water Logistics was entirely a fresh share sale of 30 lakh shares. The IPO, which ran from May 27 to May 29, was a fixed price issue of ₹135 apiece. The investors could apply for the IPO in lots of 1000 shares.

The IPO garnered 9.36 times bids at the end of the three-day book-building process, as it received 1,88,08,000 shares as against 20,09,000 shares on offer.

The retail portion was subscribed 6.55 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 9.87 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion garnered 14.04 times bids.

The company plans to use the funds raised to fund capital expenditure and working capital needs of the company, apart from general corporate purposes.

Blue Water Logistics Limited IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Blue Water Logistics Limited IPO was nil. This means the shares of Blue Water Logistics are trading at par with the IPO price. Therefore, Blue Water Logistics shares could list without any discount or premium.

Blue Water Logistics IPO is expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on June 3.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.