Blue Water Logistics IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Blue Water Logistics IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics and supply chain solutions provider Blue Water Logistics opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, and will remain so till Thursday, May 29. The ₹40.50 crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 30 lakh shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund its capital expenditure requirements by the purchase of vehicles and its body building, and for general corporate purposes.

Blue Water Logistics subscription status By 12 PM on the first day of subscription on Tuesday, the NSE SME IPO had been subscribed 0.13 times, with the retail portion booked 0.23 times and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 0.04 times. The segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers had not seen any subscription till then.

Blue Water Logistics IPO details 1. Blue Water Logistics IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Blue Water Logistics shares was zero. This indicates that Blue Water Logistics shares could be listed at par with the issue price.

2. Blue Water Logistics IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, and will conclude on Thursday, May 29.

3. Blue Water Logistics IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹132 to ₹135 per equity share.

4. Blue Water Logistics IPO size: The company intends to raise ₹40.50 crore from the issue, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and funding capital expenditure requirements.

5. Blue Water Logistics IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 1,000 company shares.

6. Blue Water Logistics IPO reservation: As much as 50 per cent of the net issue is reserved for QIBs, while 35 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent of the issue is reserved for NIIs.

7. Blue Water Logistics IPO allotment date: The IPO is closing on Thursday, May 29, so as per SEBI's listing rules, the company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, May 30. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Monday, June 2, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get the refund on the same day.

8. Blue Water Logistics IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. Blue Water Logistics IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Tuesday, June 3.

10. Blue Water Logistics business overview: The company is engaged in the business of providing logistics and supply chain solutions to our customers.

According to the company's RHP, its key services include freight forwarding, custom clearance and transportation handling services.

"We are a multimodal transport operator registered under the Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act 1993 to carry on the business of multimodal transportation," the company's RHP says.

The company's profit for FY23 stood at ₹1.54 crore, which rose to ₹5.94 crore in FY24 and ₹10.67 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations for FY23, FY24 and FY25 stood at ₹97.98 crore, ₹138.67 crore and ₹196.18 crore, respectively.

