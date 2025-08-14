BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery maker BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd received decent response from investors. The focus now shifts towards BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open from August 11 to 13, and BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely today, August 14, while the IPO listing date is August 19. BlueStone Jewellery shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 18, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites, along with the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the BlueStone Jewellery IPO registrar.

In order to do BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP Today BlueStone Jewellery shares are witnessing a tepid trend in the unlisted market with a muted grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the BlueStone Jewellery shares are trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their issue price.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹519 apiece, a premium of 0.39% to the issue price of ₹517 per share.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Subscription Status, Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Monday, August 11, to Wednesday, August 13. BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely today, 14 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is August 19. BlueStone Jewellery IPO shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,540.65 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.59 crore equity shares worth ₹820 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.39 crore shares amounting to ₹720.65 crore. BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band was set at ₹492 to ₹517 per share.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.70 times in total, according to NSE data. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.35 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 55%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 4.28 times subscription.

Axis Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the BlueStone Jewellery IPO registrar.

