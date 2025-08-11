BlueStone Jewellery IPO day 1: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Good or bad for investors?

BlueStone Jewellery IPO day 1: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of BlueStone Jewellery Limited has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until 13 August 2025. The jewellery company has declared the BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band at ₹492 to ₹517 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,540.65 crore, out of which ₹820 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹720.65 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, company shares are available in the grey market ahead of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO subscription opening date. According to market observers, BlueStone Jewellery shares are available at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market today.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO subscription status Bidding for the mainboard IPO will begin at 10:00 AM, and investors can apply for the book build issue from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM during the three days of bidding from 11 August 2025 to 13 August 2025.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO details 1] BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today: According to market observers, BlueStone Jewellery shares are available at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market today.

Advertisement

2] BlueStone Jewellery IPO price: The jewellery company has declared the BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band at ₹492 to ₹517 per equity share.

3] BlueStone Jewellery IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 13 August 2025.

4] BlueStone Jewellery IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,540.65 crore, of which ₹820 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The rest, ₹720.65 crore, is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] BlueStone Jewellery IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 29 company shares.

Advertisement

6] BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 14 August 2025.

7] BlueStone Jewellery IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] BlueStone Jewellery IPO lead managers: Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company have been appointed lead managers of the mainboard IPO.

9] BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 19 August 2025, as one stock market holiday will fall on 15 August 2025.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] BlueStone Jewellery IPO review: Regarding whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Gaurav Goel, Founder and Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "While BlueStone has demonstrated strong topline growth and evolving brand strength, the lack of profitability, negative margins, and expensive valuations raise concerns. Return on equity remains deeply negative, and meaningful PAT may still be 2–3 years away."

Advertisement

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag for long-term, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd, a leading omni-channel jewellery retailer, has shown impressive scale-up with revenue rising from ₹576 crore in FY21 to ₹1,249 crore in FY23, and ₹1,155 crore in 9MFY24. The company has transitioned from losses to profitability, reporting ₹35 crore PAT in 9MFY24 with healthy gross margins of 32%. Backed by strong branding and expanding its store count (targeting 300+ outlets), Bluestone is poised for deeper market penetration."

Anshul Jain said the business remains capital-intensive with thin EBITDA margins (around 8%) and significant offline expansion costs, which could weigh on short-term earnings. Competition from established players like Tanishq also remains a challenge.

Advertisement

"With proceeds to fund store expansion and working capital, Bluestone is well-positioned to capture India’s growing jewellery demand. While near-term volatility is likely, the long-term growth story shines bright," Jain concluded.