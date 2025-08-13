BlueStone Jewellery IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

BlueStone Jewellery IPO day 3: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited hit the Indian primary market on 11 August 2025 and will remain open until 13 August 2025. The jewellery company has declared the BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band at ₹492 to ₹517 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,540.65 crore, out of which ₹820 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹720.65 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the grey market signifies a positive debut for the jewellery company's shares. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market today. This means BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹9. Market observers said that BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP has remained steady despite selling pressure in the secondary market on Tuesday, which is praiseworthy. They predicted a rebound in the grey market regarding BlueStone Jewellery IPO once there is a trend reversal in the secondary market.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO subscription status By 5:00 PM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 0.65 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.73 times, the NII portion had been filled 0.23 times, whereas the QIB segment had been booked 0.85 times.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO review On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, "BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd is India’s second-largest digital-first omni-channel jewellery brand, backed by strong in-house tech, design, and supply chain integration. The P/B ratio is 2.01x, indicating a moderately priced offering on book value. Despite strong brand backing and aggressive expansion, BlueStone is still loss-making, has high inventory exposure, and faces tough competition."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag for long-term, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "The company has transitioned from losses to profitability, reporting ₹35 crore PAT in 9M-FY24 with healthy gross margins of 32%. Backed by strong branding and expanding its store count (targeting 300+ outlets), Bluestone is poised for deeper market penetration. With proceeds to fund store expansion and working capital, Bluestone is well-positioned to capture India’s growing jewellery demand. While near-term volatility is likely, the long-term growth story shines bright."

