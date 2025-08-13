BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Issue booked nearly 3x by third day. Check GMP and other details

BlueStone Jewellery IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of BlueStone Jewellery finally sailed through for subscription on Wednesday, August 13, led by strong buying action from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). By the closure of the issue, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was not fully subscribed.

At the end of the second day, the BlueStone Jewellery IPO was booked 0.66 times.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Subscription Status BlueStone Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.70 times at the end of the third day of the bidding process. The issue received 4,46,20,386 bids as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.35 times, the NII portion 0.55 times and the QIB segment 4.28 times.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP BlueStone Jewellery IPO grey market premium (GMP) has seen a steady decline over the last few sessions. BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today stood at ₹2. At one point, BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP was ₹36.

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing price could be ₹519, just 0.39% premium.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Details The ₹1540 crore BlueStone Jewellery IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of RS 820 crore and an offer for sale of ₹720 crore. BlueStone Jewellery IPO had opened for subscription on August 11, with the allotment date now set as August 14.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO was priced in the range of ₹492 to ₹517 per share. The company plans to use the funds raised for funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Investors could apply for the BlueStone Jewellery IPO in lots of 29 shares.

The company offers contemporary lifestyle diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery under the flagship brand, BlueStone. The company is an omnichannel jewellery brand and retails its products through its website.

The BlueStone brand was launched in 2011 and as of March 31, 2025, it operates 275 stores in 117 cities, including Franchise Stores, across 26 States and Union Territories in India.

The company focuses on designing jewellery for women, men and couples between the ages of 25 to 45 years who have a tendency to discover brands through social media or online channels.