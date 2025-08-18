BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about the debut of shares on Dalal Street

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Listing: The equity shares of jewellery maker BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company received decent response and investors now focus on BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing date.

The public issue was open from August 11 to 13, and the IPO allotment was finalised on August 14. BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing date is tomorrow, August 18. BlueStone Jewellery shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today ahead of the listing signals.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP Today The trends for BlueStone Jewellery shares in the unlisted market remains muted, with no grey market premium (GMP). BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, the BlueStone Jewellery shares are trading at par to their issue price, without any premium or discount.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹517 apiece, which is equal to the IPO of ₹517 per share.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Subscription Status, Details The bidding for the IPO was open from Monday, August 11, to Wednesday, August 13, while the IPO allotment date was August 14. BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing date is August 19, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band was set at ₹492 to ₹517 per share. The company raised ₹1,540.65 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.59 crore equity shares worth ₹820 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.39 crore shares amounting to ₹720.65 crore.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.70 times in total, according to NSE data. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.35 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 55%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 4.28 times subscription.

Axis Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the BlueStone Jewellery IPO registrar.