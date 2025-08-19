BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Listing: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the jewellery maker received decent demand and investors now watch out for BlueStone Jewellery share listing today.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing date is today, August 19, and BlueStone Jewellery shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the equity shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

BlueStone Jewellery shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing today, investors look for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today and analysts indicate a muted debut of shares on BSE and NSE today.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP Today BlueStone Jewellery shares are commanding a muted GMP today. Market experts said that BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the BlueStone Jewellery shares are trading higher by ₹2 than their issue price.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Listing Price BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹519 apiece, which at a premium of 0.39% to the IPO of ₹517 per share.

Analysts also expect BlueStone Jewellery shares to list with a modest premium in the stock market today.

“BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing arrives at the intersection of scale and scrutiny. The brand has established a formidable omni-channel presence, with over 275 stores complementing its digital-first identity. Yet, the market response leading into the IPO underscores a clear divergence between revenue visibility and profitability conviction,” said Bhavik Joshi Business Head, INVasset PMS.

He believes BlueStone Jewellery share listing may settle at fair or modest premiums, but the real test begins after the bell. Despite strong topline momentum over the last three years, BlueStone’s widening net losses and subdued margin profile have created hesitancy among discerning investors.

“The company’s positioning as a design-led player in lifestyle jewellery is compelling from a brand standpoint, but markets now favour narratives backed by operational efficiency and cashflow clarity. While institutional demand eventually supported the book, the relatively mild grey market signals and lukewarm retail participation are not signs of euphoric listing expectations,” Joshi added.

This is symptomatic of a broader shift in equity markets. Investors are no longer captivated by scale alone — they are searching for signals of sustainable economics, he added.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Subscription Status, Details The IPO commenced for public subscription on Monday, August 11, and concluded on Wednesday, August 13, while the IPO allotment date was August 14. BlueStone Jewellery IPO listing date is today, August 19, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,540.65 crore from the book-building issue at the upper-end of the IPO price band of ₹492 to ₹517 per share. The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.59 crore equity shares worth ₹820 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.39 crore shares amounting to ₹720.65 crore.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.70 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.35 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 55%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 4.28 times subscription.

Axis Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the BlueStone Jewellery IPO registrar.