BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Price band set at ₹492-517 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band is set at 492 to 517 per equity share. The subscription date is from August 11 to August 13.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published6 Aug 2025, 08:42 AM IST
BlueStone Jewellery IPO
BlueStone Jewellery IPO(Company Website)

BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 492 to 517 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The BlueStone Jewellery IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, August 11 and will close on Wednesday, August 13. The allocation to anchor investors for the BlueStone Jewellery IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 8.

(more to come)

