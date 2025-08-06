BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Price band set at ₹492-517 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹492 to ₹517 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The BlueStone Jewellery IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, August 11 and will close on Wednesday, August 13. The allocation to anchor investors for the BlueStone Jewellery IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 8.