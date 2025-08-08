BlueStone Jewellery IPO to open on August 11. GMP, price band, key dates among top 10 things to know

BlueStone Jewellery IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of BlueStone Jewellery is set to the Indian primary market next week on August 11. The public offering will be among the four mainboard offerings available for investors in the coming week.

While JSW Cement and All Time Plastics IPO will enter their third and final day of bidding, another mainboard public offer, Regaal Resources, will kick off.

10 key things about BlueStone Jewellery IPO Before applying for the BlueStone Jewellery IPO, here are the top 10 key things investors must know.

1. BlueStone Jewellery IPO dates BlueStone Jewellery IPO opens for subscription on August 11 and closes on August 13.

2. BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band The BlueStone Jewellery IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹492 to ₹517 per share.

3. BlueStone Jewellery IPO size & structure BlueStone Jewellery IPO is worth ₹1,540 crore. The issue is a mix of fresh share sale worth ₹820 crore and an offer for sale of ₹720 crore.

4. BlueStone Jewellery IPO lot size Investors can apply for BlueStone Jewellery IPO in lots of 29 shares. The minimum investment required by a retail investor for the upcoming public offer is ₹14,268.

5. BlueStone Jewellery IPO objective The company plans to use a major chunk of the proceeds raised from the fresh share sale for funding the working capital requirements of the company. The remaining will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

6. BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment & listing details BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment date is fixed as August 18. The listing for BlueStone Jewellery IPO is expected to take place on both the BSE and the NSE on August 19.

7. BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) was tepid for now. On Friday, August 6, BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP was ₹16, signalling a premium of 3.09% over the upper end of the price band of ₹517.

8. BlueStone Jewellery IPO BRLM Axis Capital, IIFL Capital and Kotak Investment Bank are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Meanwhile, KFintech Technologies is the registrar.

9. About BlueStone Jewellers BlueStone Jewellers offers contemporary lifestyle diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery under its brand BlueStone. The company offers a wide range of products, including rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, solitaires, bangles, bracelets and chains.

The BlueStone brand, launched in 2011, has 275 stores in 117 cities, including Franchise Stores across India. Meanwhile, it has three manufacturing facilities located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Jaipur, Rajasthan and at Surat, Gujarat.