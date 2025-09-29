BMW Ventures IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

BMW Ventures IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of steel products seller BMW Ventures Ltd received muted demand. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on BMW Ventures IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 29 September 2025.

The public issue was open from September 24 to 26. BMW Ventures IPO allotment date is expected to be September 29, and the IPO listing date is October 1. BMW Ventures shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the BMW Ventures IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on September 30.

BMW Ventures IPO allotment status can be checked on BSE and NSE websites, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the BMW Ventures IPO registrar.

In order to check BMW Ventures IPO allotment status online, investors can follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Here are steps to check BMW Ventures IPO allotment status online.

BMW Ventures IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘BMW Ventures Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your BMW Ventures IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

BMW Ventures IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘BMW Ventures Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your BMW Ventures IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

BMW Ventures IPO Allotment Status Check Cameo Corporate Services Step 1] Visit Cameo Corporate Services website on this link - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2] Select any one of the given three links to check allotment status

Step 3] Choose ‘BMW Ventures Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 4] Select among DP ID / Client ID, Application No. or PAN and enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

BMW Ventures IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

BMW Ventures IPO GMP Today BMW Ventures shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market today, with no grey market premium (GMP). According to experts, BMW Ventures IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This signals that in the grey market, BMW Ventures shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

BMW Ventures IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹99 per share, which is at par to the IPO price of ₹99 per share.

BMW Ventures IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO commenced for subscription on September 24, and concluded on September 26. BMW Ventures IPO allotment date is likely today, September 29, and the IPO listing date is October 1. BMW Ventures shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹231.66 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.34 crore shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹94 to ₹99 per share.

BMW Ventures IPO has been subscribed 1.50 times in total, NSE Data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 0.99 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 3.03 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.09 times subscription.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.