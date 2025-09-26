BMW Ventures IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 1.23x so far. Check GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not?x

The initial public offer of BMW Ventures Ltd, a company engaged in marketing and distribution of steel products, would conclude today, Friday, September 26. On the second bidding day on Thursday, BMW Ventures IPO subscription status was 22% as per BSE data. The BMW Ventures IPO is yet to sail through fully.

BMW Ventures IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹94-99 per share. The firm based in Bihar has allocated up to 50% of the offer size for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Investors are required to bid for a minimum of 151 shares, which entails an investment of ₹14,949, and can increase their bids in multiples of that number. The allotments are expected to be finalized by September 29, with shares set to be listed on stock exchanges on October 1.

The company, valued at ₹858 crore at the highest price band, reported a profit of ₹32.8 crore for the fiscal year 2025, reflecting a 9.6% increase from ₹29.9 crore in the previous year. For the same period, revenue rose by 6.4% to ₹2,062 crore, up from ₹1,938.2 crore.

BMW Ventures IPO GMP today BMW Ventures IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹8. This indicates BMW Ventures share price were trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of BMW Ventures share price was indicated at ₹107 apiece, which is 8.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹99.

According to the recent activities of the grey market over the last eight sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹8, as per experts' assessments.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

BMW Ventures IPO subscription status BMW Ventures IPO subscription status was 1.15x on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 69%, and NII portion has been booked 2.50 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 3.05 times bids.

The company has received bids for 2,68,01,292 shares against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, at 14:24 IST, according to data on BSE.

BMW Ventures IPO review Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, noted that short-term listing gains may be modest, buoyed by sector sentiment and the absence of an OFS overhang. For long-term prospects, investors should pay attention to how well BMW reduces its leverage, handles working capital, and diversifies its manufacturing mix. Consistent EBITDA margins exceeding 3.5–4% and a debt-equity ratio closer to 1.5x will be crucial for generating value.

As per Master Capital Services, BMW Ventures could experience enhanced growth and financial stability due to an expanding range of products and positive demand trends. Although the demand forecast is strong, the company intends to broaden its distribution network to cover more areas in Bihar and aims to scale up its operations for better economies of scale. Investors with a long-term perspective might want to think about taking part in the IPO.

BMW Ventures IPO details The distributor of steel products has turned to the capital markets to raise ₹231.66 crore solely via a new issue of 2.34 crore shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this issue for various purposes, including supporting the working capital needs of the Company and for general corporate purposes.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue.