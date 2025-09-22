BMW Ventures IPO to open on Sept 24: Check price band, offer size and other details

Bihar-based BMW Ventures is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 24. The mainboard issue will remain open for subscription till September 26.

Advertisement

The company has announced the price band of ₹94 to ₹99 for its upcoming IPO, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The Bihar-based firm’s IPO will consist solely of a fresh issue of 2.34 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale portion. Of the proceeds, up to ₹174 crore will be allocated toward debt repayment, while the balance will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

The application lot size is set at 151 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹14,949, calculated at the upper price band.

The share allotment for the BMW Ventures IPO is likely to be finalized on September 29, 2025, with its debut on the BSE and NSE scheduled for October 1, on a tentative basis.

Advertisement

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About the company The company is engaged in the distribution of both long and flat steel products, offering items such as TMT bars, GI sheets, HR sheets, wire rods, galvanized color-coated sheets, and doors. It also distributes tractor engines and spare parts to dealers.

Beyond distribution, the company is active in fabricating Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB), manufacturing PVC pipes, and producing RDSO-approved steel girders for bridge construction projects with Indian Railways in Bihar.

Bijay Kumar Kishorepuria, Sabita Devi Kishorepuria, Nitin Kishorepuria, Rachna Kishorepuria, BMW Fin-Invest Private Limited and Ridhisidhi Fincon Private Limited are the company promoters.

As of March 31, 2025, the company distributes its steel products through 1,299 dealers, covering 29 out of Bihar’s 38 districts.

Advertisement