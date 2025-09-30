BMW Ventures IPO vs Epack Prefab IPO vs Jain Resource IPO: What GMP signals ahead of listing date

The equity shares of three companies - BMW Ventures, Epack Prefab Technologies and Jain Resource Recycling - will make their debut in the Indian stock market tomorrow, 1 October 2025.

The initial public offerings (IPO) of these three companies concluded on September 26, and the share allotment was done on September 29. The IPO listing date is October 1, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Dalal Street investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) for these IPOs ahead of the share debut tomorrow, in order to gauge the estimated listing price.

Here’s a look at what the GMPs of these IPOs signal about the share listing.

BMW Ventures IPO GMP Today Amid weak sentiment in the secondary market, BMW Ventures IPO GMP signals a muted trend. According to platforms tracking grey market premium, BMW Ventures IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the grey market, BMW Ventures shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

BMW Ventures IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹99 per share, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹99 per share.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP Today Epack Prefab Technologies shares are also commanding no grey market premium (GMP) today. Market experts said Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This signals that in the grey market, Epack Prefab Technologies shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Epack Prefab IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹204 per share, which is at par to the IPO price of ₹204 per share.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP Today Jain Resource Recycling shares are commanding a modest premium in the grey market. Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP today is ₹11 per share, according to market experts. This means Jain Resource Recycling shares are trading higher by ₹11 than their issue price in the grey market.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹243 apiece, which is at 4.74% premium to the IPO price of ₹232 per share.

However, investors should note that the GMP is only an indicative price and does not confirm the listing price. Investors should make investment decisions based on the fundamentals and research.

