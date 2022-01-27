New Delhi: Warburg Pincus-backed Imagine Marketing, the parent company of India's leading smartwatch and audio accessories player BoAt, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for raising ₹2,000 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO will consist of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹900 crore and offer for sale of up to ₹1100 crore.

The company said in the filing that shareholders may consider further issue of specified securities through a private placement, preferential offer, or any other method of up to ₹180 crore, at its discretion, prior to filing of the Red Herring Prospectus with the registrar of companies, as a pre-IPO placement.

The company may also consider participation by anchor investors, in accordance with Sebi regulations, it said in the filing documents.

Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead managers.

As per the DRHP document, Warburg Pincus, which invested through one of its affiliates South Lake Investment, will sell shares worth ₹800 crore in the secondary offering, while promoters Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta will sell shares worth ₹150 crore each, diluting their combined holding.

The company said it may allocate “up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis," in the document filed with Sebi. It added that a-third of the anchor investor portion will be reserved for domestic mutual funds, subject to valid bids being received.

“In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion," the company said.

The company will use up to ₹700 crore of the proceeds for pre-payment of borrowings and the remaining amount, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.

Early last year, it raised $100 million or ₹735 crore in its series B round of funding from private equity giant Walburg Pincus. Mint first reported about boAt's IPO plans in September last year. The company has raised close to $116 million in funding till date.

The firm’s consolidated operating revenues more than doubled from ₹609.1 crore in FY20 to ₹1,313.72 crore in FY21. Its losses during the same period nearly doubled from ₹47.8 crore to ₹86.5 crore in FY21. Interestingly, for the six months ended September 2021, the company’s operating revenues have surpassed FY21 figures and stand close to ₹1,550 crore with net profits surging to ₹118 crore.

