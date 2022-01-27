BoAt's parent files for IPO to raise up to 2,000 crore

BoAt's parent files for IPO to raise up to ₹2,000 crore1 min read . 11:03 AM IST
- BoAt IPO: Axis Capital, BoFA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities, ICICI Securities are book running lead managers
India's Imagine Marketing, which own the BoAt brand of Earphones and Smartwatches, has filed for initial public offering (IPO) of up to 20 billion rupees ( ₹2,000 crore), its draft prospectus showed. Imagine marketing's IPO to consist fresh issue of shares worth up to 9 billion rupees, offer for sale of shares worth up to 11 billion rupees.
South Lake investment to sell shares worth up to 8 billion rupees in imagine marketing's IPO. Axis Capital, BoFA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities, ICICI Securities are book running lead managers for imagine marketing's IPO. Imagine marketing to use ipo proceeds to repay/prepay debt.
