BoB-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance gets Sebi approval for IPO1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM IST
BoB will offload around 89,015,734 equity shares, while Carmel Point Investments will tender 39,227,273 equity shares and 13,056,415 equity shares will be offloaded by Union Bank of India
IndiaFirst Life Insurance has received an approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
