Bondada Engineering IPO allotment date: Bondada Engineering IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Bondada Engineering IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 28, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 29.

Bondada IPO shares will get listed on the BSE SME on Wednesday, August 30. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Bondada Engineering IPO.

If you have applied for the Bondada Engineering IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Bondada Engineering IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Bondada Engineering from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Also Read: Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment finalised today: GMP ahead of listing, here's how to check allotment status

Bondada Engineering IPO GMP today

Bondada Engineering Limited IPO GMP or grey market premium on Friday was +50 higher than the previous trading sessions. This indicates Bondada share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bondada share price is ₹125 apiece, which is 66.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

Bondada Engineering IPO GMP on Thursday was ₹45. According to topsharebrokers.com, today's IPO GMP trend indicates upside and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹0 while the highest GMP is ₹50.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Vishnu Prakash IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 10.63 times; retail portion booked 12.88x

Bondada Engineering IPO details

Bondada Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closed Tuesday, August 22. Bondada IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. Bondada Engineering IPO issue price is 7.5 times the face value of the equity share.

Bondada IPO consists of fresh issue of 56,96,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹42.72 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the gross proceeds raised through the issue for meeting long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read: Aeroflex Industries IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal before allotment date

The company's promoters are Raghavendra Rao Bondada, Neelima Bondada, and Satyanarayana Baratam.

Bondada Engineering IPO'S lead manager is Vivro Financial Services Private Ltd, and the registrar is KFin Technologies Ltd.

Bondada Engineering Ltd is a Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm that serves customers across India in the telecom and solar energy industries by offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Also Read: Crop Life Science IPO allotment finalised: GMP ahead of listing, here's how to check allotment status