Bondada Engineering IPO allotment today; Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Bondada Engineering IPO allotment today; investors can check status on Kfin Technologies portal; shares to be listed on BSE SME on August 30. GMP at ₹50.
Bondada Engineering IPO allotment date: Bondada Engineering IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Bondada Engineering IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
