Bondada Engineering IPO: Bondada IPO to open on August 18, check key dates to price band1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Bondada Engineering IPO opens on Aug 18, with a price band of ₹75 per share. The company aims to raise ₹42.72 crore.
Bondada Engineering IPO: Bondada Engineering IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes on Tuesday, August 22. Bondada IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. Bondada Engineering IPO issue price is 7.5 times the face value of the equity share.
