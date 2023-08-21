Bondada Engineering IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, other details to know2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Bondada Engineering IPO opens on August 18, closes on August 22 with a price band of ₹75 per share. Subscription status is 15.37 times on day 2 so far. Grey market premium is ₹26.
Bondada Engineering IPO: Bondada Engineering IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes on Tuesday, August 22. Bondada IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. Bondada Engineering IPO issue price is 7.5 times the face value of the equity share.
