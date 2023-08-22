Bondada Engineering IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Bondada Engineering IPO opened on August 18 and closes on August 22, with a price band of ₹75 per share. Subscription status is 112.28 times so far, with a grey market premium of ₹40.
Bondada Engineering IPO: Bondada Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes today (Tuesday, August 22). Bondada IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. Bondada Engineering IPO issue price is 7.5 times the face value of the equity share.
