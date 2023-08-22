Bondada Engineering IPO: Bondada Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes today (Tuesday, August 22). Bondada IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. Bondada Engineering IPO issue price is 7.5 times the face value of the equity share.

Bondada IPO consists of fresh issue of 56,96,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹42.72 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the gross proceeds raised through the issue for meeting long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read: Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid IPO subscribed over 18 times on day 3 so far; NII portion sees huge demand

The company's promoters are Raghavendra Rao Bondada, Neelima Bondada, and Satyanarayana Baratam.

Bondada Engineering IPO'S lead manager is Vivro Financial Services Private Ltd, and the registrar is KFin Technologies Ltd.

Bondada Engineering Ltd is a Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm that serves customers across India in the telecom and solar energy industries by offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Also Read: Aeroflex Industries IPO Day 1: Ashish Kacholia-backed issue subscribed 2.88 times so far; retail portion booked 3.37x

Bondada Engineering IPO Subscription Status

Bondada Engineering IPO Subscription Status was 112.28 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 100.05 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 115.46 times, at 17:28 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 60,72,11,200 shares against 5,696,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Bondada Engineering IPO Subscription Status was 70% on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 17.54 times on day 2.

Also Read: Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries IPO over subscribed within an hour of opening. GMP, apply or not?

Bondada Engineering IPO GMP today

Bondada Engineering Limited IPO GMP or grey market premium on Tuesday was +40 higher than the previous trading sessions. This indicates Bondada share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bondada share price is ₹115 apiece, which is 53.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

Bondada Engineering IPO GMP on Monday was ₹27. According to topsharebrokers.com, today's IPO GMP trend indicates upside and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹0 while the highest GMP is ₹40.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Pyramid Tecnoplast IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal on last date of bidding