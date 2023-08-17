Bondada Engineering IPO: Check latest GMP, other issue details ahead of opening2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Bondada Engineering IPO is a fixed price issue and the shares will be sold at ₹75 apiece in the issue. The face value of each share is ₹10.
Bondada Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bondada Engineering, the EPC services provider, is set to open for subscription on August 18.
