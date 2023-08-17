comScore
Bondada Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bondada Engineering, the EPC services provider, is set to open for subscription on August 18.

The Hyderabad-based Bondada Engineering customers across India in the telecom and solar energy industries by offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Bondada Engineering IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.

Here are the key things to know about Bondada Engineering IPO:

Bondada IPO Dates: Bondada Engineering IPO opens on August 18, Friday, and will close on August 22, Tuesday. The company will fix the basis of allotment on August 25 and initiate refunds on August 28. The Bondada Engineering shares are likely to be credited to the eligible investors’ demat accounts on August 29.

Bondada Engineering IPO Price Band: Bondada Engineering IPO is a fixed price issue and the shares will be sold at 75 apiece in the issue. The face value of each share is 10.

Bondada Engineering IPO Size: Bondada IPO consists of fresh issue of 56.96 lakh equity shares aggregating to 42.72 crore. There’s no offer for sale (OFS) component. 

Bondada Engineering IPO Lot Size: The minimum lot size of the IPO is 1,600 shares. The minimum investment amount required for retail investors is 120,000.

Bondada IPO Listing Date: The Bondada Engineering IPO shares are expected to be listed on August 30, Wednesday, at the BSE SME platform.

Bondada IPO Objective: According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to utilise the gross proceeds from the issue for meeting long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Bondada Engineering IPO Lead manager, Registrar: The lead manager for the public issue is Vivro Financial Services Private Ltd, and the registrar is KFin Technologies Ltd.

Bondada Engineering IPO Reservation: The company has reserved 35% of the shares in the IPO for retail investors. The market maker portion is 2.88 lakh shares.

Bondada Engineering Promoters: Raghavendra Rao Bondada, Neelima Bondada, and Satyanarayana Baratam are the company's promoters.

Bondada Engineering IPO GMP today:

Bondada Engineering IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 20 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. This means the Bondada Engineering shares are trading at a premium of 20 to the issue price in the grey market today.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Bondada Engineering IPO listing is expected to take place at 95 per share ( 75 + 20), which is 26.67% premium.

Bondada Engineering Financials

Bondada Engineering reported a net profit of 18.25 crore in the fiscal year 2022-2023 as compared to 10.13 crore in FY22. The company’s revenue rose to 370.95 crore in FY23 from 334.21 crore in FY22.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
