Bondada Engineering makes stellar debut; shares list with 90% premium at ₹142.5 apiece on BSE SME1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Bondada Engineering doubled IPO investors money on debut as the shares were locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹149.62 after listing, leading to gains of 99.49% from issue price.
Bondada Engineering IPO Listing: Bondada Engineering Limited, the EPC services provider, made a stellar stock market debut on Wednesday. Bondada Engineering shares were listed with a strong premium of 90% at ₹142.50 apiece on the BSE SME as against the issue price of ₹75.00 per share.
