Bondada Engineering IPO Listing: Bondada Engineering Limited, the EPC services provider, made a stellar stock market debut on Wednesday. Bondada Engineering shares were listed with a strong premium of 90% at 142.50 apiece on the BSE SME as against the issue price of 75.00 per share.

Bondada Engineering doubled IPO investors money on debut as the shares were locked at 5% upper circuit at 149.62 after listing, leading to gains of 99.49% from issue price.

Bondada Engineering IPO was an SME IPO and was open from August 18 to August 22. The public offer received a robust 112.28 times subscription.

The retail investors’ portion set was subscribed 100.05 times, and non-institutional buyers’ portion was subscribed 115.46 times.

Bondada IPO price band was fixed at 75 per equity share of face value of 10 each. The IPO lot size was 1,600 equity shares.

Bondada IPO consisted of fresh issue of 56,96,000 equity shares aggregating to 42.72 crore. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component. 

The company intends to use the gross proceeds raised through the issue for meeting long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Bondada Engineering Ltd is a Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm that serves customers across India in the telecom and solar energy industries by offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Bondada Engineering IPO'S lead manager is Vivro Financial Services Private Ltd, and the registrar is KFin Technologies Ltd.

Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST
