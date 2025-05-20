Borana Weaves IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹145 crore issue

Borana Weaves IPO has experienced an exceptional response on its first day of bidding, with retail investors driving the issue to be fully subscribed within just a few hours after it opened. The textile manufacturer’s initial public offering consists entirely of a new issue of up to 67.08 lakh equity shares, according to the red herring prospectus. Borana Weaves IPO price band is set between ₹205 and ₹216 per share, aimed at raising ₹145 crore.
The funds raised from the IPO will be used to cover the expenses of establishing a new manufacturing unit to enhance the production of grey fabric in Surat, Gujarat, as well as to meet additional working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.
Reports indicate that Borana Weaves’ Chairman and Managing Director, Mangilal Ambalal Borana, mentioned that they have significantly increased their manufacturing capabilities in the synthetic textile sector over recent years. The funds from the IPO will assist in expanding their production infrastructure and fulfilling their working capital requirements. This move is in line with their long-term strategy to scale operations while prioritizing product quality and operational efficiency.
Beeline Capital Advisors serves as the book running lead manager, while KFin Technologies acts as the registrar for the offering.
Borana Weaves IPO GMP today is +55. This indicates Borana Weaves share price was trading at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.