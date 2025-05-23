Borana Weaves IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Borana Weaves IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Borana Weaves Ltd ended on Thursday and received strong response from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding process has ended, investors will now shift focus towards Borana Weaves IPO allotment date which is expected soon.

The public issue was open from May 20 to 22. Borana Weaves IPO allotment date is likely today, May 23, and the listing date is expected to be on May 27.

The company will soon finalise Borana Weaves IPO allotment status. Once the share allotment is done, the company credits the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible applicants on May 26, and issues refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Borana Weaves IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the registrar for Borana Weaves IPO.

In order to check Borana Weaves IPO allotment status online, investors must follow simple steps mentioned below.

Borana Weaves IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Borana Weaves Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Borana Weaves IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Borana Weaves IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Borana Weaves Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Borana Weaves IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Borana Weaves IPO GMP Today Borana Weaves IPO has been witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. Borana Weaves IPO GMP today is ₹40 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Borana Weaves shares are trading higher by ₹40 than their issue price.

Considering the Borana Weaves IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Borana Weaves shares would be ₹256 apiece, which is at a premium of 18.52% to the IPO price of ₹216 per share.

Borana Weaves IPO Details Borana Weaves IPO was open for public subscription from May 20 to May 22. Borana Weaves IPO allotment date is likely today, May 23, and the IPO listing date is expected to be on May 27. The equity shares of Borana Weaves Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Borana Weaves IPO price band was set at ₹216 per share. The company raised ₹144.89 crore from the public issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 67.08 lakh equity shares.

The public issue received stellar demand as the IPO was subscribed 148.78 times in total. The public issue received bids for 54.89 crore equity shares as against 36.89 lakh shares on the offer. Borana Weaves IPO was subscribed 200.53 times in the retail category, 87.21 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 237.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Borana Weaves IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.