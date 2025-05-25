Borana Weaves IPO allotment status declared. What GMP signals ahead of share listing date?

Borana Weaves IPO listing date has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 27. Borana Weaves IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, May 23. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur on Monday, May 26. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished Monday.

Producer of high-quality microfilament woven fabrics launched its IPO for subscription from Tuesday, May 20 to Thursday, May 22. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received an overwhelming response, particularly from retail investors showed a subscription rate of 200.53 times, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 237.42 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 87.21 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Borana Weaves IPO subscription status stood at 148.78 times, as per BSE data.

Borana Weaves IPO reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not more than 15% for NIIs, and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Borana Weaves IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Investors could apply for Borana Weaves IPO in a lot size of 69 equity shares, and in multiples thereafter.

Borana Weaves IPO GMP today Let's check what does Borana Weaves IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Borana Weaves IPO grey market premium is +40. This indicates Borana Weaves share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Borana Weaves share price was indicated at ₹256 apiece, which is 18.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹216.

According to the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹63, as per experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Borana Weaves IPO details Borana Weaves IPO, which is worth ₹144.89 crore, comprises of fresh issue of 67,08,000 equity shares. There's no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Borana Weaves aims to utilize the proceeds from its IPO for various goals, such as funding the setup of a new manufacturing facility to increase its grey fabric production capacity in Surat, Gujarat, India; supplying extra working capital; and addressing general corporate requirements.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the Borana Weaves IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is responsible for acting as the registrar for this offering.