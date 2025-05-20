Borana Weaves IPO Day 1 LIVE Update: Check GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Borana Weaves IPO: Textile manufacturer Borana Weaves will commence its public subscription today, Tuesday, May 20. Borana Weaves IPO on May 19, secured ₹65.2 crore from 11 institutional investors through an anchor book, a day prior to the issue opening, according to reports. The public offering will close on Thursday, May 22. Considering Borana Weaves IPO's upper limit of the price band, the firm anticipates raising approximately ₹144.89 crore from its initial public offering (IPO). Investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares and in multiples of that number. Borana Weaves listing date is scheduled on Tuesday, May 27.

In its communication to the exchanges, the company announced the finalisation of 30,18,543 equity shares allocated to anchor investors at a price of ₹216 per equity share.

As per reports, among the 11 anchor investors were Pink Oal Global Fund, Innovative Vision Fund, Aarth EIF Growth Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Nexus Equity Growth Fund, and Sunrise Investment Trust.

Borana Weaves IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Borana Weaves IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Founded in 2020, Borana Weaves specializes in manufacturing unbleached synthetic grey fabric. This fabric acts as a basic material for further processing, like dyeing and printing, across various sectors such as fashion, traditional textiles, home decor, and interior design.

Borana Weaves IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Tuesday's deals.

Borana Weaves IPO GMP today Borana Weaves IPO GMP today is +55. This indicates Borana Weaves share price was trading at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Following the grey market activities over the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹63.00, as per insights from experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

“With a robust ROE of 49.45% and a reasonable P/E ratio of ~18.26, the IPO is attractively valued. Funds will fuel a new manufacturing unit, boosting capacity. Analysts recommend subscribing for long-term gains, supported by a strong grey market premium. Don’t miss this chance—subscribe now for potential listing gains and sustained growth!,”advised Jain.

Borana Weaves IPO Details Borana Weaves IPO, which is worth ₹144.89 crore, comprises of fresh issue of 67,08,000 equity shares. There's no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the Borana Weaves IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited functions as the registrar for this offering.