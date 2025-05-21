Borana Weaves IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

For the last three fiscals, Borana Weaves has posted an average EPS of ₹8.77 (simple average) and an average RoNW of 64%. The issue is priced at a P/BV of 5.63 based on its NAV of ₹38.40 as of December 31, 2024, and at a P/BV of 2.60 based on its post-IPO NAV of ₹83.11 per share (at the upper cap), according to Bajaj Broking.