Borana Weaves IPO: Price band set at ₹205-216 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Borana Weaves IPO: Borana Weaves IPO price band: The Borana Weaves Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Borana Weaves IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 and will close on Thursday, May 22. The allocation to anchor investors for the Borana Weaves IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 19.