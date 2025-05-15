Borana Weaves IPO: Price band set at ₹205-216 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Borana Weaves IPO: Borana Weaves IPO price band: The Borana Weaves Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Borana Weaves IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 and will close on Thursday, May 22. The allocation to anchor investors for the Borana Weaves IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 19.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.