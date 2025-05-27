Borana Weaves Share Price Live: GMP, experts hint strong share debut on the stock exchanges today

Borana Weaves Share Price Live: Borana Weaves shares are scheduled to be listed on Indian stock exchanges today after the firm's initial public offering (IPO) closed on May 22. Borana Weaves IPO was open for subscription from May 20 . The Borana Weaves IPO listing date is set for today, May 27. Borana Weaves shares will be available on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.

Trading Members of the Exchange have been informed that starting Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the equity shares of BORANA WEAVES LTD will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the ‘T’ Group of Securities, as per a notice from BSE.

For a period of 10 trading days, Borana Weaves shares will be part of the Trade-for-Trade segment. Additionally, the shares will be included in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, as mentioned in the notice. Borana Weaves shares will be accessible for trading starting at 10:00 AM on both BSE and NSE.

Borana Weaves Limited is a manufacturer of unbleached synthetic grey fabric based in Surat, Gujarat. The company's unbleached synthetic grey fabric is often used as a base for further processing, including dyeing and printing, across various industries such as fashion, traditional textiles, technical textiles, home decor, and interior design.

Borana Weaves IPO listing views According to Mahesh M.Ojha, AVP Research and Business Development, Hensex securities Pvt Ltd, Borana Weaves has indeed seen a strong response from all categories of investors particularly the NIIs and retail segment. Given the strong subscription numbers and a current grey market premium of ₹35, we're looking at a potential listing around ₹251, which is about a 16% gain over the issue price of ₹216.

Borana Weaves IPO GMP today Let's check what does Borana Weaves IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Borana Weaves IPO grey market premium is +43. This indicates Borana Weaves share price were trading at a premium of ₹43 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Borana Weaves share price was indicated at ₹259 apiece, which is 19.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹216.

According to the grey market activities from the past 15 sessions, the current IPO GMP is on the rise, anticipating a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹63, as per the insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.