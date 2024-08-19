Brace Port Logistics IPO: Issue subscribed 48x on day 1; check subscription status, GMP and other details

Brace Port Logistics IPO received 12,06,86,400 applications against offered 25,13,600 shares. According to data available on NSE, the issue was subscribed over 48.01.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Aug 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Brace Port Logistics IPO: The SME issue was subscribed over 48.1 times on the first day of bidding.
Brace Port Logistics IPO: The SME issue was subscribed over 48.1 times on the first day of bidding.(https://www.investorgain.com/)

Ocean cargo logistics company Brace Port Logistics IPO, which opened for subscription on August 19, was subscribed over 48.1 times on the first day of bidding.

Brace Port Logistics Ltd, established in November 2020, specializes in ocean cargo logistics services for clients across diverse sectors. Additionally, the company offers Air Freight, warehousing facilities, specialized cargo handling in foreign countries, international delivery, and customs clearance services.

Brace Port Logistics IPO subscription status

The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO received 12,06,86,400 applications against offered 25,13,600 shares. According to data available on NSE, the issue was subscribed over 48.01.

Based on the latest data, the retail quota was subscribed 81.41 times, the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 29.03 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received a 6.59 times subscription.

Brace Port Logistics IPO details

The IPO for Brace Port Logistics will be opened for subscription from August 19 to August 21. The IPO is a book-built issue valued at 24.41 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 30.51 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been set at 76 to 80 per share. The share allotment is expected to be finalized on August 22, with the listing on the NSE SME scheduled for August 26.

Holani Consultants Private Limited is the lead book manager for the Brace Port Logistics IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Additionally, Holani Consultants is the market maker for the Brace Port Logistics IPO.

Brace Port Logistics IPO GMP

The shares of Brace Port Logistics is trading at a premium of 92 in the grey market premium, as per market observers. This means that the estimated listing price of Brace Port Logistics is likely to be 172, which is 115% higher than the issue price of 80.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 09:40 PM IST
