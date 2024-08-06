Brainbees Solutions IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before investing to FirstCry IPO

Under the FirstCry name, Brainbees Solutions Ltd operates omnichannel children's apparel businesses. The company's price band has been set between ₹440 and ₹465 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2. Tuesday, August 6, is the planned date of the Brainbees Solutions IPO subscription, which will end on Thursday, August 8. A Brainbees Solutions IPO lot consists of 32 equity shares, and further lots of 32 equity shares are available.
The Brainbees Solutions initial public offering (IPO) basis for share allocation is expected to be finalised on Friday, August 9. The firm will commence refunds on Monday, August 12, and the shares will be deposited to the allottees' demat accounts the same day as the refund. On Tuesday, August 13, Brainbees Solutions' share price is probably going to be posted on the BSE and NSE.
Firstcry IPO, which is worth ₹4,193 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 54,359,733 equity shares by the selling shareholder.
In the OFS, the corporate selling shareholders are SVF Frog (Cayman) Ltd (20,318,050 equity shares), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (2,806,174 equity shares), PI Opportunities Fund- 1 (8,601,292 equity shares), TPG Growth V SF Markets Pte. Ltd. (3,899,525 equity shares), NewQuest Asia Investments III (4,141,043 equity shares).
The firm intends to utilise the net proceeds to fund expenditures for the establishment of a new, contemporary facility and a warehouse in India. Lease payments for their current, recognised contemporary stores as well as plans for investment in their subsidiary are being spent.
