Tue Aug 06 2024 09:39:05
Brainbees Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Fristcry IPO opens today; Check subscription status, GMP, other key details

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Brainbees Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The 4,193.73 crore worth FirstCry IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares aggregating to 1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares totalling 2,527.73 crore. 

Brainbees Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates under the FirstCry brand, opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 6, and will close on Thursday, August 8. Brainbees Solutions IPO price band has been set at 440 to 465 per share. The 4,193.73 crore worth FirstCry IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares aggregating to 1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares totalling 2,527.73 crore. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on August 9 and the IPO listing date is August 13. Catch Brainbees Solutions IPO live blog for the latest updates.

06 Aug 2024, 09:41:12 AM IST

Brainbees Solutions IPO Day 1 Live: FirstCry IPO opens today

Brainbees Solutions IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates under the FirstCry brand, opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 6, and will close on Thursday, August 8. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on August 9 and the IPO listing date is August 13. 

