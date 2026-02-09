Brandman Retail IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check steps to track status online — GMP signals 11% listing pop

Brandman Retail IPO allotment: The allotment for Brandman Retail's initial public offering (IPO) is in focus following the offer closure last week. Brandman Retail IPO allotment date is today, February 9.

The SME IPO, available for bidding from February 4 to February 6, received a bumper response from investors, garnering 114.48 times bids. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was subscribed 85.24 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) received 202.98 times bids, and the retail portion saw 114.48 times subscription.

Brandman Retail IPO was price band was fixed at ₹167 to ₹176 apiece. The investors could apply for the offer in lots of 800 shares and multiples thereof.

Since the SME IPO was entirely a fresh share sale worth ₹86 crore, the company will use the proceeds for launching new outlets, meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Brandman Retail IPO allotment Now, for investors looking to check the allotment, the same is possible by visiting the website of NSE or the registrar, which is Bigshare Services in this case.

Steps to check Brandman Retail IPO allotment on NSE In order to check Brandman Retail IPO allotment on NSE, investors need to follow these simple steps:

Head to the NSE IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Select Equity & SME IPO bid details From the dropdown, select the symbol: BRADMAN Enter your PAN Number and your Application Number Hit Submit Steps to check Brandman Retail IPO allotment on Bigshare In order to check Brandman Retail IPO allotment on Bigshare Services, investors need to follow these simple steps:

Head to the IPO allotment page of the website using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html Select either of the three servers Select the company from the dropdown as Brandman Retail Choose Beneficiary ID/Application Number/ PAN Enter the details related to the option picked Fill in the captcha Hit Search

Brandman Retail IPO GMP today Brandman Retail IPO shares are witnessing a decent grey market premium (GMP), suggesting investor interest in the counter. Brandman Retail IPO GMP today was ₹20. This means that shares of Brandman Retail are trading ₹20 above the offer price of ₹176 at ₹196 apiece.

At the current GMP, Brandman Retail IPO shares could list at a premium of 11.36%.

The shares of Brandman Retail are slated to list on NSE SME on Wednesday, February 11.

Brandman Retail distributes international sports and lifestyle brands. It operates several Exclusive Brand Outlets across several cities in North India. The company's income has seen an increase to ₹136 crore in FY25 from ₹123 crore a year ago, while profit has more than doubled during this period to ₹21 crore from ₹8 crore.