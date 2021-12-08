Brazilian digital lender Nubank set for one of 2021’s biggest IPOs

This even after Nu Holdings Ltd., the parent company, lowered its planned price range from $10-$11 a share to $8-$9, shaving off nearly $10 billion in valuation in an amended filing on Nov. 30 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trading under the NU ticker symbol, the company is offering 289.2 million shares. Investors participating in the offering include SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management LLC. The underwriters are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.