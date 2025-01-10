B.R.Goyal Infrastructure IPO: The allotment for the issue that opened for subscription on January 7, 2025 and ended on January 9, 2025 is expected to be out soon. The tentative listing date for B.R.Goyal IPO on BSE SME had been set as Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the share price is to be listed on the BSE SME and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue, the investors can check for the allotment status on the website of the registar or the BSE website.

Here are steps to check allotment status online as the focus shifts to listing step 1- Go to IPO registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd website on this link -

Step 2] Select ‘B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu .

Step 3] Select among any from DPID or Client ID or Folio Number- Demat details DP ID, ID Account Number with IFSC code, application number or PAN number

Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

Similarly In a similar way investors can check allotment status on the BSE website

Step1) Click on the link mentioned below

Step 2] Select Equity option and click on it

Step 3) Select issue name ‘B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited’ from the ‘Select Issue name’ dropdown menu .

Step 4] Select from Account Number or PAN number from the dropdown

Step 5] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6] click on Search

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure IPO GMP or Grey Market premium B.R.Goyal Infrastructure IPO grey market premium or GMP stood at + ₹40. This meant that B.R.Goyal IPO shares are being traded in the Grey Market at ₹40 above the issue price as per investorgain.com data. This also means that the market participants are anticipating B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares to list at ₹175, a premium of 29.63% or ₹40 over the issue price of ₹135.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

