Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of hotels developer Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd received decent response from investors. As the bidding period has now ended, focus now shifts towards Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment date, which is expected to be soon.

The public offering was open from July 24 to 28. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment date is likely today, 29 July 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is July 31.

Brigade Hotel Ventures is the hospitality arm of Brigade Enterprises, a Bengaluru-headquartered real estate developer.

The company will finalise the basis of Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status soon. Once the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allottees on July 30, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO registrar.

In order to check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP Today Brigade Hotel Ventures shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with no grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market experts, Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Brigade Hotel Ventures shares are trading without any premium or discount to the issue price.

Considering the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Brigade Hotel Ventures shares would be ₹90 apiece, which is equivalent to its IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the issue commenced on Thursday, July 24, and concluded on Monday, July 28. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment date is likely today, 29 July 2025, while the IPO listing date is likely July 31. Brigade Hotel Ventures shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band was set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. The company raised ₹759.60 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 8.44 crore equity shares.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO has been subscribed 4.48 times in total, according to NSE data. The public issue was booked 6.40 times in the retail category, and 5.42 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 1.92 times subscription.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.