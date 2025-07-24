Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, review, subscription status, more

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Day 1 Live: Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, which owns and develops hotels in southern India, is set to launch today, Thursday, July 24, and will run until Monday, July 28. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band has been established at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. At the higher end of this Brigade Hotel IPO price band, the company's valuation exceeds ₹3,400 crore.
Brigade IPO consists solely of a fresh equity share issue totaling ₹759.6 crore, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The funds raised through this issue, amounting to ₹468.14 crore, will be directed towards debt repayment; ₹107.52 crore is earmarked for acquiring an undivided share of land from the promoter, BEL; and the remaining capital will be used for acquisitions, additional strategic initiatives, and general corporate needs.
Earlier this month, Brigade Hotel Ventures secured ₹126 crore by offering equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management.
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL), a real estate firm based in Bengaluru.
BEL ventured into the hospitality sector in 2004 with the establishment of its inaugural hotel, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which began operations in 2009.
Tentatively, Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, July 29 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Brigade Hotel Ventures share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 31.
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating upto ₹75.96 million. The Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL) shareholders are reserved equity shares up to ₹303.84 million.
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, which owns and develops hotels in southern India, secured ₹325 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, a day prior to the opening of its initial public offering for public subscriptions.
The anchor book attracted participation from investors such as SBI Mutual Fund (MF), 360 One MF, Axis MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF, and Nuvama MF, as detailed in a circular posted on the BSE's website.
According to the circular, Brigade Hotel Ventures has issued more than 3.6 crore equity shares to 17 funds at a price of ₹90 each, bringing the total amount raised to ₹324.72 crore.
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP is +8. This indicates Brigade Hotel Ventures share price is trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the Brigade Hotel IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Brigade Hotel Ventures share price is indicated at ₹98 apiece, which is 8.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹90.
According to the grey market activities observed over the last seven sessions, the current GMP ( ₹8) is indicating a trend towards decreasing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹17, as per the insights from investorgain.com experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.