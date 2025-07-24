Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, review, subscription status, more

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Day 1 Live: Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, which owns and develops hotels in southern India, is set to launch today, Thursday, July 24, and will run until Monday, July 28. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band has been established at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. At the higher end of this Brigade Hotel IPO price band, the company's valuation exceeds ₹3,400 crore.
Brigade IPO consists solely of a fresh equity share issue totaling ₹759.6 crore, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The funds raised through this issue, amounting to ₹468.14 crore, will be directed towards debt repayment; ₹107.52 crore is earmarked for acquiring an undivided share of land from the promoter, BEL; and the remaining capital will be used for acquisitions, additional strategic initiatives, and general corporate needs.
Earlier this month, Brigade Hotel Ventures secured ₹126 crore by offering equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management.
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL), a real estate firm based in Bengaluru.
BEL ventured into the hospitality sector in 2004 with the establishment of its inaugural hotel, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which began operations in 2009.
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are The Indian Hotels Company Limited (with a P/E of 56.06), EIH Limited (with a P/E of 32.20), Chalet Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 136.63), Juniper Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 99.48), Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 62.04), Samhi Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 62.75), Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 42.05), Ventive Hospitality (with a P/E of 115.58), ITC Hotels (with a P/E of 78.20), and Schloss Bangalore Limited (with a P/E of 229.34).
Tentatively, Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, July 29 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Brigade Hotel Ventures share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 31.
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating upto ₹75.96 million. The Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL) shareholders are reserved equity shares up to ₹303.84 million.