Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO day 1: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. opened today. Bidding for the public issue will open at 10:00 AM today and will end on 28 July 2025 at 5:00 PM. The hospitality company has declared the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band at ₹85 to ₹90 per equity share. The book-build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹759.60 crore by issuing fresh shares.

Ahead of the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscription opening, company shares have become available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. are available at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market today. This means Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today is ₹16, which signals an around 18% listing gain for potential investors.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscription status Bidding for the public issue will open at 10:00 AM today and will end on 28 July 2025 at 5:00 PM.

Top Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO details 1] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market today.

2] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price: The hospitality company has declared a price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share for the public offer.

3] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO date: The initial offer has opened today and will remain open until 28 July 2025.

4] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO size: The hospitality company aims to raise ₹759.60 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the IPO will comprise 166 company shares.

6] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalising share allocation is 29 July 2025.

7] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of this mainboard IPO.

8] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO lead managers: JM Financial and ICICI Securities have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 31 July 2025.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Apply or not? 10] Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO review: Ventura has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue saying, "By combining brand-driven hospitality with real estate development expertise from its parent BEL, Brigade Hotel Ventures is positioning itself to capture demand in India's growing premium and business hotel segments, while strengthening its balance sheet and operational footprint through this IPO. We recommend subscribing to Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag for medium to long-term, Kunvarji Finstock said, "We recommend subscribing to this IPO with a medium to long-term view. The company's financials are growing consistently in its topline numbers. With a strong presence in the southern part of India, there is further scope for geographical expansion. The Indian tourism industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising disposable incomes and a booming travel culture."

In addition to these brokerages, Bajaj Broking, SBI Capital Securities, Canara Bank Securities, etc., have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to this mainboard IPO.