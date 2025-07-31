Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO listing date today. GMP signals muted debut of shares in stock market today

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Listing: Brigade Hotel Ventures is set to make its debut in the Indian stock market today after receiving decent response to its initial public offering (IPO). Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO listing date is today, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The public issue was open from July 24 to 28. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO listing date is today, 31 July 2025.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, July 31, 2025, the equity shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Brigade Hotel Ventures shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) remains muted, signalling a flat debut of shares. Here’s what Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today shows:

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP Today Brigade Hotel Ventures shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market without any grey market premium. According to market experts, Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, Brigade Hotel Ventures shares are trading without any premium or discount than their issue price.

Considering the latest Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹90 apiece, which is at par to its IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, July 24, and closed on Monday, July 28. The IPO allotment date was done on July 29, and the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO listing date is today, 31 July 2025. Brigade Hotel Ventures shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹759.60 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 8.44 crore equity shares. The shares were sold at an IPO price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO was subscribed 4.48 times in total, according to NSE data. The public issue was booked 6.40 times in the retail category, and 5.42 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 1.92 times subscription.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.