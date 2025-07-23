Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of Brigade Hotel Ventures is set to open for subscription on Thursday, July 24. The IPO which is entirely a fresh issue of 8.44 crore shares will conclude on Monday, July 28.

Advertisement

Brigade Hotel Ventures owns and develops hotels in key cities in India, primarily across South India. Brigade Hotel Ventures is a subsidiary of BEL (Brigade Enterprises) which is a real estate developer in India.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: 1. Brigade Hotel Ventures GMP today: According to grey market sources, Brigade Hotel Ventures's latest grey market premium (GMP) is ₹11. This indicates that the stock could be listed at a 12 per cent premium.

2. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO date: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, July 24, and closes on Monday, July 28.

3. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹85 to ₹90 per equity share.

Advertisement

4. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO lot size: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO lot size is 166 equity shares. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13.

5. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO details: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO is a completely fresh issue of 8.44 equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

6. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO objective: According to the RHP, the company intends to use the net proceeds to repay certain borrowings, pay consideration for buying undivided shares of land from its promoter, BEL, pursue inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and fund other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

7. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO listing date and allotment details: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Tuesday, July 29. Successful bidders can expect the shares of the company credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday, July 30. The stock may be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, July 31.

Advertisement

Also Read | Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP

8. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO lead manager and registrar: JM Financial is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

9. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO reservation: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO has reserved 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and 15 per cent for non institutional investors (NII). For retail investors, the company has reserved 10 per cent of the issue.

10. Brigade Hotel Ventures business review: As of March 31, 2025, the company ranks as the second-largest owner of chain-affiliated hotels and hotel rooms in South India. Its profit fell by 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY25 to ₹23.7 crore. However, revenue for this period increased by 16.6 pr cent to ₹468.3 crore.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here