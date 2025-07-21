Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Price band set at ₹85-90 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band is set at 85 to 90 per equity share. The subscription date is from July 24 to July 28.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Jul 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 85 to 90 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, and will close on Monday, July 28. The allocation to anchor investors for the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 23.

The floor price and the cap price are 8.5 times and 9.0 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO lot size is 166 equity shares and in multiples of 166 equity shares thereafter.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating upto 75.96 million. The Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL) shareholders are reserved equity shares up to 303.84 million.

Tentatively, Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, July 29 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Brigade Hotel Ventures share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 31.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO details

Brigade Hotel Ventures' initial public offering consists solely of a new issuance of equity shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) portion.

Out of the total proceeds generated, 468.14 crore is allocated for debt repayment, 107.52 crore is designated for acquiring an undivided share of land from the promoter, BEL, and the remaining funds will be directed towards acquisitions, various strategic initiatives, and general corporate needs.

JM Financial and ICICI Securities serve as the lead managers for the issue, with Kfin Technologies acting as the registrar.

Company details

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL), a real estate firm based in Bengaluru.

BEL ventured into the hospitality sector in 2004 with the launch of its inaugural hotel, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which started operations in 2009.

The company boasts a portfolio of nine operational hotels located in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka), and GIFT City (Gujarat), totaling 1,604 rooms.

These hotels are managed by renowned international hospitality brands, including Marriott, Accor, and InterContinental Hotels Group.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are The Indian Hotels Company Limited (with a P/E of 56.06), EIH Limited (with a P/E of 32.20), Chalet Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 136.63), Juniper Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 99.48), Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 62.04), Samhi Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 62.75), Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 42.05), Ventive Hospitality (with a P/E of 115.58), ITC Hotels (with a P/E of 78.20), and Schloss Bangalore Limited (with a P/E of 229.34).

The company's profit experienced a decline of 24%, amounting to 23.7 crore in FY25, a decrease from 31.14 crore the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue for the same period saw an increase of 16.6%, rising to 468.3 crore from 401.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

