Brisk Technovision IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP steady, steps to check Brisk IPO allotment status
Brisk Technovision IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal.
Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status: Brisk Technovision IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, January 29). The investors who applied for Brisk Technovision IPO can check the Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Brisk Technovision IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 23, and closed on Thursday, January 25. Brisk Technovision IPO received favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, Brisk Technovision IPO subscription status was 47.10 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.
