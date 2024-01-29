Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status: Brisk Technovision IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, January 29). The investors who applied for Brisk Technovision IPO can check the Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Brisk Technovision IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 23, and closed on Thursday, January 25. Brisk Technovision IPO received favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, Brisk Technovision IPO subscription status was 47.10 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Tuesday, January 30 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

The Brisk Technovision IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31.

If you have applied for the Brisk Technovision IPO, you can do a Brisk IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Brisk IPO allotment status today of your application on the Brisk IPO allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select Brisk Technovision Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brisk Technovision IPO GMP today Brisk Technovision IPO GMP or grey market premium is +35, similar to previous four session.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Brisk Technovision share price was indicated at ₹191 apiece, which is 22.44% higher than the IPO price of ₹156. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

