Brisk Technovision IPO announces price band at ₹156 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
Brisk Technovision IPO price band set at ₹156 apiece, subscription opens on January 22 and closes on January 24 with lot size of 800 shares. Brisk Technovision IPO offers IT solutions to corporate clients, including hardware goods, software, data centre design, networking management, and more.
Brisk Technovision IPO price band has been set at ₹156 apiece. Brisk Technovision IPO will open for subscription on Monday, January 22, and close on Wednesday, January 24. Brisk Technovision IPO lot size consists of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 15.6 times the face value of ₹10.
