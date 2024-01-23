Brisk Technovision IPO: Issue fully booked on day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP
Brisk Technovision IPO opens for subscription on January 23 and will close on January 25, with a price band set at ₹156 per share. Brisk Technovision IPO dates rescheduled by a day due to a public holiday celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple.
Brisk Technovision IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 23, and will close on Thursday, January 25. Brisk Technovision IPO dates has been rescheduled by a day as the equity market remained closed on Monday on account of a public holiday in the country celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the northern city of Ayodhya.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started